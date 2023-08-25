Middlesex County man charged with killing his 73-year-old mother

A 44-year-old Plainsboro man has been charged with murder after his 73-year-old mother died a week after he allegedly assaulted her.

Herbert Roberts’ attempted murder charge was upgraded Friday after Beverly Roberts, of Princeton Junction, died from the injuries she suffered in the alleged attack, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Police received a 911 call about 4:14 p.m. Aug. 18 reporting a break-in where someone was severely injured. Arriving officers found Herbert Roberts unharmed, but Beverly Roberts was covered in blood with severe injuries to her head and eyes, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

She was flown to University Hospital in Newark where she remained in critical condition before she died Friday morning, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

An investigation determined there had been no break-in and Herbert Roberts was the alleged attacker. He was arrested at the scene and initially charged with attempted murder. He’s remained in custody since his arrest, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Plainsboro Detective Justin Kowalczyk at 609-799-2333 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Jose Rosario at 732-745-3289.

