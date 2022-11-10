Middlesex County man charged with threatening to attack synagogue, Jews

A Middlesex County man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, was arrested Thursday morning and was charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He was scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen in Newark federal court.

According to Sellinger, Alkattoul on Nov. 1 used a social media application to send an individual a link to a document entitled “When Swords Collide” and admitted that he wrote the document, stating, “It’s in the context of an attack on Jews.” According to a second individual, Alkattoul also sent the document to at least five other people using another social media application, Sellinger said.

Last week, an alert issued by the FBI's Newark field office warned of "credible information" regarding a "broad threat" to temples in the state, leading some rabbis to double down on safety precautions at their temples.

“No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship,” Sellinger said in a statement. “According to the complaint, this defendant used social media to send a manifesto containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews. Along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we acted swiftly to respond to the alleged threat. There is nothing the U.S. Attorney’s Office takes more seriously than threats to our communities of faith and places of worship. Protection of these communities is core to this office’s mission, and this office will devote whatever resources are necessary to keep our Jewish community and all New Jersey residents safe.”

“When we learn of credible threats to our community – whether based in hate toward religion, race, sexual orientation, or gender – we call on law enforcement and community partners to assist in identifying and mitigating that threat,” said Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy in a statement. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts among our Joint Terrorism Task Force Members, a potentially harmful situation was averted. I would like to commend and show our appreciation for the resources from the District of New Jersey’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, the Sayreville Police Department, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Let it be known that when a threat of violence comes to our attention, the FBI and our partners will respond to keep the public safe.”

The charge of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce is punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI and task force officers of the Joint Terrorism Task Force with the investigation leading to Thursday's arrest. He also thanked agents of the FBI Field Office in Tampa, the FBI Field Office in New York, and the FBI Washington Field Office, under the direction of Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono; as well as the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, under the direction of Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin; the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone; and officers of the Sayreville Police Department, under the direction of Chief Daniel Plumacker.

