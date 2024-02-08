Middlesex County man pleads guilty in attempted robbery where victim was shot 14 times

A New Brunswick man has pleaded guilty in an attempted robbery in New Brunswick where the victim was shot 14 times, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Jonathan Rosales, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Trenton federal court to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and attempted Hobbs Act robbery, Sellinger said.

On Dec. 28, 2020, Rosales, along with his accomplices, Saul Peralta and Giovanni Hoyos-Jaimes, attempted to rob the victim in New Brunswick and during the struggle, the victim was shot 14 times, causing serious injuries, according to court documents.

Peralta and Hoyos-Jaimes previously pleaded guilty in federal court for their involvement.

Both charges carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gain or loss from the offenses, whichever is greatest.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 10, Sellinger said.

Email: alewis@njpressmedia.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New Brunswick NJ man pleads guilty in attempted robbery