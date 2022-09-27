Middlesex County man sentenced to 11 years for gun trafficking from Georgia

A North Brunswick man has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns from Georgia to New Jersey, announced Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Tuesday.

Barrett R. Griffin III, 33, was sentenced on Sept. 9 to 6.8 years of parole ineligibility by Burlington County Superior Court Judge Mark P. Tarantino, Platkin said in a news release. Griffin pleaded guilty on July 18 to second-degree transporting firearms into the state for unlawful sale or transfer and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, the acting attorney general said.

The conviction stems from an investigation by the New Jersey State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that led to the seizure of five handguns and an assault rifle transported to New Jersey from Georgia, Platkin said.

“Keeping illegal weapons out of our state and off our streets is paramount to public safety,” Platkin said in the release. “We are aggressively targeting those responsible for the proliferation of guns and gun violence in our communities, and that includes gun traffickers who illegally transport weapons into our state and put them in the hands of criminals.”

During the investigation, a motor vehicle stop was made on the car Griffin was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel on Feb. 7, Platkin said. Following a search of the vehicle, detectives seized five handguns, one assault rifle and four large-capacity ammunition magazines from the vehicle’s trunk, the acting attorney general said.

“The prison sentence handed down to this defendant sends a clear message that we have zero tolerance for gun trafficking in New Jersey," said Pearl Minato, director of the Division of Criminal Justice, in the release. “We will continue to work with law enforcement partners throughout New Jersey and beyond to stop the illegal flow of firearms into our state and hold accountable all those who profit from it.”

