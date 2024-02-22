Middlesex County man sentenced to prison for ripping off $2 million in COVID relief loans

A 38-year-old Perth Amboy man was sentenced to 33 months in prison Wednesday for his role in $2.1 million federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) scams, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Arlen G. Encarnacion previously pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, Sellinger said.

His two co-conspirators, Jacquelyn Pena, 38, and Kent Encarnacion, 30, both of Perth Amboy, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering and were each sentenced to probation, Sellinger said.

Arlen Encarnacion submitted 11 fraudulent PPP and three fraudulent EIDL applications on behalf of purported businesses with help from Kent Encarnacion and Pena, and these applications had bogus federal tax return documents and fabricated information, according to court documents.

The trio collected approximately $2.1 million in federal COVID-19 emergency relief funds meant for distressed small businesses and misappropriated all the funds, Sellinger said.

Encarnacion was also sentenced to three years of parole and ordered to pay $2.18 million in restitution.

Anyone with information about fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Email: alewis@njpressmedia.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ man sentenced to prison for $2M COVID loan fraud