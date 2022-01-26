Middlesex County man sentenced to prison for lying on DEA job application

NEWARK – A Middlesex County man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for lying about his education credentials in an effort to gain employment with the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

Gulshan Manko, 37, of Woodbridge, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2021, to one count of making false statements to federal agents. He also pleaded guilty on Sept. 11, 2019, to making false statements in a separate case.

Manko submitted an application for employment as a federal agent with the DEA with fictitious academic transcripts from two New Jersey higher education institutions and indicated he was a graduate of both academic institutions, when he was not, according to Sellinger.

In the earlier case, Manko made false statements during a criminal investigation, including falsely asserting that he had shredded a government identification card, Sellinger said.

In addition to the prison term, Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson sentenced Manko to two years of supervised release.

