Middlesex County mom charged after 11-month-old daughter overdoses on heroin: prosecutor

A Monroe woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her 11-month-old daughter from a heroin overdose.

Heather Cupano, 36, also is charged with witness tampering. She also was previously charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On Aug. 25, Ciccone said, Cupano brought her infant daughter to Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick and reported that her daughter had ingested heroin.

The infant tested positive for fentanyl and was in critical condition.

The prosecutor's office alleges that when the 11-month-old showed signs of heroin intoxication, Cupano administered Narcan but failed to obtain medical treatment for her child for more than 48 hours.

Following an investigation by Detective Jake O’Brien of the Monroe Township Police Department and Detective Haley Hlavka of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Cupano was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Further investigation found that Cupano had also tried to influence a witness’s statement to authorities, Ciccone said.

After the child died on Sept. 8, Cupano was charged Sept. 9 with aggravated manslaughter, a first-degree crime.

Ciccone emphasized that Narcan is a temporary remedy for a heroin overdose and medical treatment is stlll needed because the effects of Narcan are temporary and an overdose death is still a possibility even when the patient seems fine.

Cupano remains in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility after a detention hearing Tuesday in Superior Court. Her next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 17 before Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Sheree V. Pitchford.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hlavka at 732-745-3287 or Detective O’Brien at 732-521-0222.

