Middlesex County Opens 3 New COVID Test Sites

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ — Starting the week of January 10, Middlesex County will add three new mobile COVID-19 testing sites.

They will be at:

The Monroe Township Recreation Center

East Brunswick Community Arts Center

Epic Church in Sayreville

There is also a mobile testing site at Carteret Park in Carteret: https://patch.com/new-jersey/w...

And you can get a free COVID test on Tuesdays and Thursdays in South Amboy: https://patch.com/new-jersey/m...

Tests at these sites are free for Middlesex County residents, but require an appointment. Residents wishing to make an appointment should visit Middlesexcountynj.gov/COVID19testing to register and receive a time to report to the testing site. Appointments will be made available online 48 hours prior to the test date. If a resident wishing to be tested does not have access to the internet or has connectivity problems, they are instructed to call 732-745-3100 to make an appointment.

In addition to County testing options, the NJ Department of Health and Vault Medical Services have partnered to offer a free at-home COVID-19 test kit mail in option. To order a free test kit, visit learn.vaulthealth.com/nj



Additional mobile sites will be added in the coming weeks.



This article originally appeared on the Woodbridge Patch