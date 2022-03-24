Middlesex couple admit selling bogus performance enhancing drugs from their basement

NEWARK – A South Amboy couple have pleaded guilty to selling more than $3 million of drugs they made in their basement, including illegal substances for sexual performance enhancement and supplements for body builders.

Keith Kovaleski, 57, and his wife Sylvia Kovaleski, 43, pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to one count of conspiring to distribute misbranded drugs and unapproved new drugs.

As part of their plea agreements the Kovaleskis must forfeit more than $3 million in criminal proceeds.

When they are sentenced July 26, they each face a maximum of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Kovaleskis used the basement of their home to make and label products of their company All American Peptide (AAP), including homemade capsules containing significantly higher dosages of tadalafil, the active ingredient in Cialis, an erectile dysfunction drug.

The couple also made and sold SARMS, a substance used by bodybuilders as an alternative to steroids.

They also made other drugs that had not been approved for human use, such as clenbuterol, a drug sold in foreign markets.

Court papers say the Kovaleskis did not provide directions for use of their products, such as frequency of administration, dosage information or warnings about side effects.

Between 2014 and January 2019, AAP used its website, allamericanpeptide.com, to market and distribute substances. Court papers say their products were labeled with the same names as those of FDA-approved generic prescription drugs.

In all, they sold more than 30 products in liquid, pill, capsule and other forms.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex NJ couple admit selling bogus PEDs from their basement