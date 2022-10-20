Middlesex Sheriff’s Office warns people of scams targeting medical professionals

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of an ongoing scam targeting medical professionals. This warning comes after three separate incident reports were made by individuals in the medical field saying they received calls telling them they had failed to appear as expert witnesses in court matters.

The scammer, or scammers, utilized a fake name and identified themselves as a member of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

In one instance, a scammer told one professional that they may have to pay $10,000 in fines and fees.

“Often times these arrest scams revolve around a failure to appear for jury duty or pay taxes, but these calls are the first reported directly to the MSO involving a failure to appear as an expert witness,” said Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “For any professional whose career may be harmed – or license potentially impacted – for failure to comply with a court order, this type of call can be particularly frightening. We want people to know this is a scam and no member of law enforcement will ever threaten arrest or demand a fine be paid over the phone like this.”

Similar expert witness scams have previously been reported in other parts of the country. Fortunately, none of those who reported the calls to the MSO lost any money.

Officials are asking anyone who may have received a similar call and either lost money or provided personal details is urged to immediately contact local law enforcement. If the caller claimed to be a member of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, report the incident directly to the MSO’s Inner Perimeter Security (IPS) Unit at 978-667-1711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

