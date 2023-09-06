Middlesex Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scams threatening arrest

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of ongoing phone scams in which the scammers are claiming to be from the sheriff’s office threatening arrest and bilking people of hundreds - or thousands - of dollars.

In recent weeks, residents have said they’ve received calls from individuals claiming to be members of the sheriff’s office claiming the residents have warrants or fines in their name for failing to appear for jury duty. Some of the callers used the names of actual employees at the sheriff’s office.

The caller then says the resident needs to pay anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a couple of thousand dollars to clear up the matter, even asking for fines to be paid in pre-paid credit cards, according to officials.

Officials said just this past weekend, a resident reported a caller falsely claimed the FBI had an arrant for their arrest.

Fortunately, none of those residents who have recently notified the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office of these scam calls reported losing any money.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who receives a scam phone call should call the sheriff’s office at 978-667-1711 and speak with the Inner Perimeter Security Unit.

The sheriff’s office also has information on its website about protecting yourself from scams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW