Middlesex Water (MSEX) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Middlesex Water (MSEX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this water utility would post earnings of $0.49 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.41, delivering a surprise of -16.33%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.

Middlesex Water , which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry, posted revenues of $36.2 million for the quarter ended March 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.54%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $32.54 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Middlesex Water shares have lost about 25.1% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of -10%.

What's Next for Middlesex Water?

While Middlesex Water has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Middlesex Water: favorable. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to outperform the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.76 on $41 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $2.65 on $159 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Utility - Water Supply is currently in the bottom 24% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Essential Utilities (WTRG), another stock in the same industry, has yet to report results for the quarter ended March 2022. The results are expected to be released on May 9.

This water utility is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level.

Essential Utilities' revenues are expected to be $627 million, up 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Teladoc implodes 48% after massive first-quarter loss, costing Cathie Wood's ARK more than $400 million

    Ark Invest bought about 100,000 shares of Teladoc across its various ETFs as recently as Tuesday, and more than 40,000 shares on Monday.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Semiconductor Revenues to Hit Record High: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Growing demand for semiconductors is likely to help stocks like Analog Devices (ADI), Semtech Corporation (SMTC), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) and Sumco Corporation (SUOPY) in the near term.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

    The world leader in electric vehicles is taking one trophy after another won by General Motors and Ford for decades.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors, and he's dispensed plenty of quotable wisdom in his decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway to incredible returns. Read on to see why Warren Buffett's worst-performing stock since the beginning of 2021 actually looks like a smart buy right now. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based fintech that provides payment processing and credit services, mainly to merchants.

  • Alphabet Stock Split: Why It Matters

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) just released its last earnings report before its anticipated stock split in July. After the release, the stock price dropped, likely because of challenges in the ad market and other issues. In its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, Alphabet revealed it would initiate a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect at the end of the business day on July 15.

  • Dow plunges 900 points, Nasdaq suffers worst month since 2008

    Stocks took steep losses Friday, closing a brutal month with a deep selloff driven largely by falling shares of technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of more than 930 points, a decline of 2.8 percent, on the final trading day of April. The Dow ended April down more than 6…

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Intel stock declines as chip maker doubles down on outlook despite headwinds

    Intel Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker held onto its full-year outlook amid expected weakness this quarter, forecasting a surge in sales from its major businesses in the second half of the year.

  • The Stock Market Isn’t Falling Like It Did In the 1970s—It’s Even Worse

    By the end of trading on Friday, the selloff had gotten worse and we were staring at the worst start to a year since the Great Depression.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    Amidst rising inflation, telecom giants AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are appealing investments. AT&T and Verizon both stand to gain from this burgeoning need for connectivity. AT&T is at an inflection point in its storied history.

  • History Says This is the Worst Dow Stock to Own in May

    Investors may want to steer clear of another 24 stocks, too