Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Middlesex Water, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$44m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Middlesex Water has an ROCE of 4.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.5% average generated by the Water Utilities industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Middlesex Water compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Middlesex Water Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Middlesex Water doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.3% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Middlesex Water's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Middlesex Water's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 120% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Like most companies, Middlesex Water does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

