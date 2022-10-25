Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries

The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials described the injuries as minor.

After the disturbance on Saturday, three handmade weapons were found. Officials are continuing a facility-wide search for any more hidden weapons. The facility will reopen once the search is complete, officials said.

Two inmates were taken to a local hospital with minor lacerations and returned to custody at the facility on Saturday. The two officers were treated at a local hospital for injuries received during the altercation and released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

