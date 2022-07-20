Middleton man sent for evaluation after second child porn arrest

Jul. 20—MIDDLETON — A man who was already awaiting trial on charges that he was sharing child sexual abuse images through a Dropbox account has been charged again, after police discovered that he was allegedly sharing similar images on a different online account.

Pedro Ferreira, 23, of 161 Essex St., Middleton, was arrested last week on the new charges, which stem from a state police investigation.

State police who are assigned to an Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information earlier this year that Ferreira was sharing videos and still images on Kik, an online app, according to court records.

At the time, Ferreira was out on conditions of pre-trial release — including no possession of child sexual abuse images — in a case stemming from a 2020 investigation into images uploaded to a Dropbox account.

He is under indictment in the earlier case; in May, a Salem Superior Court judge denied a request by his attorney to suppress the evidence seized in that investigation, including images later found on a computer seized from his home.

Ferreira's bail in that case is now revoked for 90 days.

Ferreira was brought to court on the new charges last Wednesday, where a not guilty plea was entered on the new charges. His bail was set at $15,000 in the new case, but he cannot be released until his bail is reinstated in the older case.

His attorney, Shepard Bingham, asked a judge to have him evaluated for competency to stand trial. That request was granted, and a status hearing in the case was scheduled for next month.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

