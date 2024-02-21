Middleton mother shot two children before herself in homicide-suicide, police say

Two children killed in a Sunday shooting in Middleton were shot by their mother before she turned the gun on herself, ending her own life, police say.

Middleton police reported that at about 7:40 p.m. a 34-year-old woman opened fire on her family in the 6300 block of Maywood Avenue. The woman shot a 31-year-old man, the father of the two children, multiple times as he left the residence. He remains in the hospital, but is no longer in intensive care.

Two children, an 8-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were struck and killed by gunfire. The woman then turned the gun on herself and ended her life.

The two children were students at Sauk Trail Elementary, Middleton police say.

Middleton police are available to investigate domestic violence incidents by dialing 911 for emergency situations, and at 608-824-7300 for non-emergencies. Local Middleton domestic violence resources can be found on Dane County's website at https://cosc.countyofdane.com.

Where to find help

Domestic violence:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at 414-933-2722.

We Are Here Milwaukee provides information on culturally specific organizations at weareheremke.org.

The Women’s Center in Waukesha has a 24-hour hotline at 262-542-3828.

The Asha Project, which provides culturally specific services for African American women and others in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 414-252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at 414-389-6510.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers culturally sensitive, trauma-informed services for those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence and can be reached at 414-383-9526.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at 414-727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, has advocates available at 414-930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a statewide directory of resources at endabusewi.org/get-help.

Conflict mediation and crisis support

414Life outreach and conflict mediation support: 414-439-5398.

Milwaukee County's 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 414-257-7222.

Milwaukee's Child Mobile Crisis and Trauma Response Team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

JS reporter Sophie Carson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Middleton mother shot two children before herself in homicide-suicide