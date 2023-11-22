Middletown accepting applications to fill vacancy left by resigning council member

Nov. 22—MIDDLETOWN — After much discussion during Tuesday night's City Council meeting, members decided they wanted to appoint the person to fulfill the two years remaining on Rodney Muterspaw's unexpired term instead of leaving that responsibility to the next council.

Muterspaw, who was elected two years ago, announced on Nov. 7 that he was resigning, citing family health issues. His family is his main priority, said Muterspaw, who missed two recent council meetings because a family member was having surgery and due to sickness.

When talking about his two years on council, Muterspaw said: "It's been quite a ride," though he and other council members didn't always see "eye to eye."

Muterspaw said council member Zack Ferrell, who also was elected two years ago, helped "rejuvenate" him after he lost some of his passion for the city.

Vice Mayor Monica Thomas told Muterspaw: "Don't ever lose your spark." She said Muterspaw has a way to "ignite passion in people."

Mayor Nicole Condrey talked about Muterspaw's frequent Facebook posts and how they send positive messages about Middletown.

During citizens comments, Jennifer Chen said at the Nov. 7 council meeting, people said the incoming council was too inexperienced to appoint Muterspaw's replacement. She was "flabbergasted" by those comments, she said.

Instead of going through an application and interview process, Chen said the candidate who finished third in the Nov. 7 election should be appointed, followed by the person who finished fourth.

Steve West II, who was elected on Nov. 7, also spoke at Tuesday's meeting and said he "fully supports" whatever decision council makes.

Since Condrey, Thomas and longtime council member Tal Moon didn't seek re-election this year, and with Muterspaw resigning, only Zack Ferrell, who was elected two years ago, remains on council.

Newly elected Elizabeth Slamka, who won the race for mayor, and council members Jennifer Burg-Carter and West II will be sworn in on Dec. 12.

------

How to apply

Middletown City Council is seeking qualified electors of the city of Middletown to submit a letter of interest and a resume to be considered for appointment to fill the remainder of the unexpired term of Rodney Muterspaw that expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

Candidates must live within the city of Middletown, be a registered voter and at least 18 years old.

Letters of interest, with a candidate's full legal name and address, and resumes should be emailed to Clerk of Council Amy Schenck at amys@cityofmiddletown.org or delivered to the City Council office, 1 Donham Plaza, second floor, Middletown, Ohio 45042 before 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

Applications will be reviewed and considered by City Council and in-person interviews will be scheduled and conducted at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 for candidates unable to attend an interview Dec. 4.

SOURCE: City of Middletown