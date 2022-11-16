Middletown body might have been there for months, police say

Nov. 15—A decomposed body found in Middletown on Monday is estimated to have been there for three to six months, police say.

The body was found in a field behind the Safeway grocery store. Deputies also found a 9-millimeter handgun and a backpack at the scene.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text message Tuesday that authorities will not know the gender of the body until the agency gets DNA back.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, he wrote.

The police are still investigating the nature of the death, Wivell wrote.

Wivell wrote that the body doesn't match any of the sheriff's office's missing persons, based on what they collected at the scene. The sheriff's office is looking at missing persons around the state to see if there's a match, he wrote.

