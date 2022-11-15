Middletown dad sentenced to community control after 5-year-old shoots himself

Nov. 15—A Middletown father has been sentenced to community control for an incident in which his son accidently shot himself with a gun that was left in a bedroom of the home.

Fernando Enamorado, 31, was charged in April with endangering children, a third-degree felony and later indicted by a Butler County grand jury.

In September, Enamorado pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony.

Judge Michael Oster Jr. sentenced Enamorado on Monday to five years of community control and 14 days in jail. He was given credit for seven days served and ordered to begin serving the remaining days beginning Tuesday.

Enamorando faced a maximum of 18 months behind bars and was free on bond.

As part of community control, Enamorando was ordered to maintain full time employment or community service and undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments with treatment if necessary.

Middletown police officers were called April 27 to a residence in the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a report of a gunshot wound.

Police found a 5-year-old boy who had a gunshot to the leg. The child was taken to the Atrium Medical Center for treatment and flown to an area children's hospital.

The investigation determined the boy was playing with a gun he found in his father's bedroom when he accidentally shot himself, police said.

Middletown detectives said Enamorado was away from his house for about a hour when the boy shot himself in the right leg with a 9mm handgun. The boy's 14-year-old brother and two other juveniles were in the house at the time.

Defense attorney Frank Schiavone III said Enamorado is overwhelmed with regret.

"He knows this whole thing was just a tick away from a dead child," Schiavone said when Enamorado was indicted.

Enamorado and his brother left the house to go to Lowe's to get equipment for their business. The teen was left in charge.

Enamorado had a CCW permit for the gun, but it was not secured when he left the house.

"It was a terrible accident," Schiavone said. "They had been told never to go into Dad's bedroom."

Schiavone said the child has recovered and there was no permanent damage from the injury.