Middletown firefighters rescue hospice cats, pig, and a turtle from house blaze

MIDDLETOWN—Firefighters rescued hospice animals - 20 cats, 13 pigs and one turtle - , from a burning home on Chapel Hill Road Wednesday morning, the township fire department said.

As township police arrived at 152 Chapel Hill Road, they reported heavy fire in the basement. Residents told police they used fire extinguishers on the fire, but it continued to burn, the department said.

They also told authorities "there were many hospice animals in the house," Middletown Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Fowler said.

Some 45 firefighters attacked the fire reported to be inside the wall of the basement laundry room.

Mike, one of 13 pigs kept safe during a house fire in Middletown on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, is led to safety.

Fowler said firefighters could not remove the hospice animals. The fire, however, was brought under control in about a half hour, he said.

No injuries were reported among the homeowners, firefighters or animals. There was no information on the cause of the fire.

One of the animals, Mike the pig, was led into a backyard pen following the incident, Fowler said.

A nonprofit called Oscar's Piggy Oasis is operated out of the home, according to the group's Facebook page. The nonprofit, founded in 2002, says it provides round-the-clock care for animals.

Middletown firefighters extinguish basement fire in a home at 152 Chapel Hill Road on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, saving animals needing palliative care inside.

Township fire companies Navesink, Community, Middletown Fire Company No.1, River Plaza Hose and Lincroft along with the department's fire police, safety and air replenishment units responded along with township EMS and the Lincroft First Aid Squad.

