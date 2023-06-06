Middletown house hit 12 times by gunfire with teens inside

Jun. 5—A house filled with teens and children was shot several times in Middletown early Saturday morning, according to police.

A teen called Middletown dispatchers about 12:20 a.m., reporting multiple shots fired into the house in the 1900 block of Highland Street. The female said she was babysitting when they heard shots then got down on the floor, according to the police report.

Officers found multiple shell casings south of the residence, and the house was struck approximately 12 times. Also found at the shooting scene was a partially full magazine from a firearm, according to the report.

The caller and others in the house when officers arrived said they had not seen anything and "had no clue" why someone would fire shots. Sgt. Earl Nelson said there were a lot of teens at the residence and parents who showed up after the incident.

Two witnesses listed on the report are 14 and 16-year-olds.

The teen's mother was told someone had "dropped a pin" on their address, meaning it was targeted for the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, but they believe the Highland shooting is related to shots last month on 14the Avenue and McKinley Street, said Nelson.

The investigation is also continuing into four people shot in two separate incidents on Shafor Street and Roosevelt Avenue over the Memorial Day weekend. All victims survived. Nelson said the most recent shots fired incidents are not related to either shooting on the holiday weekend.