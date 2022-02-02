Middletown Lifts Mask Mandate + Catalytic Converters Stolen

Welcome back, Middletown. Here's all the local news, events, and community posts you need for Wednesday, Feb. 2.



First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 34.

Here are the top stories in Middletown today:

Today in Middletown:

Story Time for Groundhog Day at Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market! (3:30 PM)

Setback at 1741 Pub & Grill (5:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Middletown Police Department -Connecticut: "On Thursday and Friday of this week, Off. Bodell and K9 Bear responded to N.Y.C. to assist the NYPD Employee Assistance Unit (EAU). They teamed up with the EAU at the wake and funeral for Detective 1st Grade Jason Rivera. Rivera and his ..." (Facebook)

Middletown Animal Control: "1/29/22-"Linton" is an all black, domestic long haired cat that went missing from his Silver Street home in Middletown, CT on 1/27/22. If you have seen "Linton" please contact his owner Kathleen at 860-346-7453. Please Share!!" (Facebook)

Middletown Police Department -Connecticut: "Thank You to these ladies from Mercy High School! It might be hard to tell, but Dunkin put a smile on our faces this morning 🍩 ☕️🚔" (Facebook)

Middletown Animal Control: "Meet "Cheese". He came to us just before the storm as an owner surrender due to some unavoidable housing issues. The poor guy just arrived from Florida a few days before the storm, so he is a bit baffled by the snow. He is about 4 years ..." (Facebook)

GMChorale: "We're excited to announce Alchemy vocal chamber ensemble’s first appearance in 2022. Join us on Sunday, February 27 at 5pm for choral Evensong, which is part of the Music at the Red Door series at St. John's Episcopal Church - West Hartf..." (Facebook)

Artists for World Peace: "CALLING ALL PHOTOGRAPHERS WHO WANT TO CHANGE THE WORLD! Help us provide the gift of sight for underserved communities, by participating in our PEACE WALL virtual auction this Mother’s Day. For the first time ever, AFWP will be including ..." (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@thewildorchid.ct Happy February ❤ Valentine’s Day is less than 2 weeks away so don't forget to place your order! Especially if you're looking for red roses like these which sell out fast 🌹 #flowers #ctflorist #ct #ctsmallbusiness #midd..." (Facebook)

Middletown Youth Services: "Join the GMCC for a training and discussion on opioid misuse prevention. Tuesday, February 8th 9—10:30 AM via Zoom Topics covered will include… The science behind opiate addiction. The current state of the opioid epidemic in CT. How to u..." (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@perkatoryroasters FEBRUARY SPECIALS! “Love Potion #9” Passionfruit espresso mocktail with edible glitter (16oz, iced only) • “My Bloody Valentine” Raspberry white mocha latte (hot, iced or frozen) • “Strawberry Fields” Strawberry matcha..." (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@wesrjjulia Ruler of the moon, Cancer signs put up their claws, but have a lot more to them than their tough exterior. Here are some books we picked out for you! 🦀♋️ Have we done your sign yet? Check our highlight to see! 🏷 #wesleyanrj..." (Facebook)

Story continues

