Middletown man, 46, drowns while swimming off Ortley Beach in Toms River

TOMS RIVER - A 46-year-old man from Middletown drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, according to township police.

The body of Matthew Mauro was brought ashore by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded to the neighboring community on jet skis, after authorities were contacted about a swimmer in distress, said Jillian Messina, a spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department.

The incident took place about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Messina said.

Mauro was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead, after multiple first responders had attempted to resuscitate him at the scene, she said.

First responders from Toms River, Seaside Heights Beach Patrol, Tri-Boro First Aid Squad, RWJBarnabas paramedics and area firefighters, all responded to the beachfront at Ocean and Fielder avenues, she explained.

The circumstances of Mauro’s death are under investigation, she said.

