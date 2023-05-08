Driver charged with fleeing after crashing into Loveland restaurant pleads not guilty

Toby Ramsey, pleaded not guilty Monday in Clermont County Municipal Court to charges connected to a hit-and-run crash that left this damage to the patio of the Paxton Grill in Loveland on Friday.

Loveland police say the man who injured two people when he crashed into Paxton's Grill Friday drove away from the scene so recklessly that he put more people in danger.

Tobie Ramsey, 25, of Middleton, pleaded not guilty today in Clermont County Municipal Court to charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and inducing panic.

Ramsey is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, May 17.

A judge ordered him held on a $250,000 bond in the Clermont County Jail. If Ramsey comes up with the bond, he is prohibited from driving.

Loveland police Lt. Scott Humphrey says in an affidavit filed in the Clermont County courts that Ramsey was driving recklessly when he lost control of his Toyota truck at about 8:45 p.m. Friday. The vehicle jumped onto a sidewalk and barreled through the seating area of a patio at Paxton's Grill, 126 W. Loveland Ave.

After striking several people and destroying an awning, Humphrey says, Ramsey "fled the scene at a high rate of speed, placing many additional people at risk of serious injury or death, and causing public inconvenience and alarm."

The Loveland Symmes Fire Department said it took two Paxton's Grill patrons to the hospital with minor injuries.

The restaurant, which is near the Loveland bike trail, shut down briefly. It reopened late Saturday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Judge orders $250,000 bond for driver who crashed into Loveland restaurant