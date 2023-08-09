Middletown man arrested in connection with Monday night hit-and-run

Middletown police arrested 42-year-old Frederick Williams of Rogers Lane in Middletown in connection with the Aug. 7 hit and run incident on Renfrew Avenue, which left a 19-year old victim with serious injuries.

Police found a car parked on Marshall Lane with a dented hood and a broken windshield, according to an Aug. 9 press release, and subsequent detective work led them to identify the driver. Police said the victim remains hospitalized as a result of his injuries.

Williams admitted in an interview with detectives to striking the pedestrian with his vehicle and fleeing and has been charged with a felony count of Duty to Stop – Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

As a bail violator on previous charges, he will be held at the ACI overnight before being arraigned in Newport County District Court on Thursday, Aug. 10.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Middletown police arrest hit-and-run driver; pedestrian in hospital