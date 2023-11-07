Middletown man charged in Dayton child sex case

Nov. 7—A Middletown man is accused of having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl over the spring while he was staying with her family in Dayton.

Tyler Adam Hollon, 21, was arrested Monday night in Middletown and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a warrant issued Monday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Hollon in January began living with the teen's family on East Hudson Avenue in Dayton and reportedly engaged in sexual conduct several times between March 31 and May 21, when he moved, according to an affidavit.

Hollon is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.