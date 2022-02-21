Middletown man charged with murdering Campbell Hall man in Maryland Avenue stabbing

MIDDLETOWN — A city resident has been accused of fatally stabbing a man whom he had an ongoing dispute with.

Eusten Coppin has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Nicholas Lacatena on Sunday night.

Middletown police said Coppin, 23, had an ongoing dispute with Lacatena, a 22-year-old resident of Campbell Hall. They "were well-known to each other," according to police, who did not comment on the dispute or what led to Sunday's violence.

Maryland Avenue in the city of Middletown.

Police were called to Maryland Avenue at 8:35 p.m. for a report o a dispute that possible involved weapons. People inside a 2014 Acura sedan flagged down officers, who found Lacatena inside with a stab wound in the chest.

Officers performed CPR on Lacatena, and Mobile Life took him to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Coppin was arrested in Thompson in Sullivan County around 9:25 a.m. Monday. He was awaiting arraignment in Middletown City Court on Monday.

