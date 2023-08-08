Middletown man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

PORT JERVIS - A Middletown man has been accused of having sexual intercourse with a child in the city of Port Jervis.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden announced the man's arrest Tuesday.

Dylan M. Benner, 21, of Middletown, was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony.

According to Hoovler and Worden, police allege that on or about Tuesday of last week, Benner solicited a 10-year-old girl online and then met her in Port Jervis, where he engaged in an act of sexual intercourse with her.

Benner was arrested and charged on Thursday. He was arraigned in Orange County Court and sent without bail to the Orange County jail, pending further court action.

The name of Benner's attorney was not immediately available.

The State Police Troop F Forensic Identification Unit, and Orange County's Child Advocacy Center, Child Abuse Unit and Hoovler's office assisted Port Jervis police with the investigation.

Anyone with relevant information about the case or Benner is asked to call Port Jervis police at 845-856-5101.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Middletown man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl