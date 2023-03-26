Middletown man charged with strangling woman to death, placed on $1M bond

A man was charged with murder after he allegedly strangled a 61-year-old woman to death and placed her body into a car in Butler County.

>> TRENDING: Firefighters work over 3 hours to extinguish 3-alarm fire in Dayton

News Center 7 previously reported that Middletown Police and Fire were called to the intersection of Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway on reports of an unresponsive person inside a car on Tuesday, March 14.

After searching the area, they found Constance Reddix, 61, dead inside a 2007 Chevy Equinox.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office listed the death as a result of a homicide.

Darnell Dollar, 33, was later identified as the suspected killer after an investigation by Middletown Police detectives. The investigation alleged that he assaulted Reddix by strangling her to death the night before, then put her dead body into a car at Mid-Western Auto Sales’ parking lot.

During the investigation, Dollar confessed to the murder in an interview with the detectives, court records showed. He allegedly became angry when he saw her talking to another man near the Gathering in downtown Middletown, Detective Kristi Hughes testified during the preliminary hearing.

Dollar was previously convicted for two counts of felonious assault against two women and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011.

He was kept at Middletown City Jail on a $1 million cash bond.