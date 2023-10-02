Middletown man found dead at crash site near city park

Oct. 2—MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown man was found dead in his car Friday after he crashed his vehicle near a city park, according to Middletown police.

Sheldon Mullins Jr., 72, was found dead around 8 a.m. Friday at the wheel of a vehicle near the bike path at the Flyer Trailhead entrance of Bicentennial Commons park, according to police.

Police responded to a call from Butler County Metro Parks employees informing them of the location of the vehicle that was partially obstructed by trees.

Middletown police and the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) are investigating the crash.