Middletown man gets 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child

GOSHEN - A Middletown man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to 15 years in state prison.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Trevon Hudson, 28, of Middletown, also was sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision.

He also will be registered as a sex offender.

According to Hoovler, Hudson previously pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual act, a felony. Hoovler said Hudson admitted in court that, being 18 years of age or older, he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13 years old.

"This defendant's admitted conduct represents unspeakable abuse of an innocent child," Hoovler said in a statement. "I hope that the significant sentence imposed will provide a degree of closure to the victim and will ensure that this defendant is unable to harm others."

Hudson's attorney, Michael Davis, could not immediately be reached for comment.

