Middletown man gets 50 years for murdering wife in front of their child, hiding body

Mar. 11—A Middletown man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for fatally strangling his wife in 2020 and hiding her body while allowing the community to spend days searching for her.

Thomas A. Lehan, 39, through a plea agreement pled guilty to first-degree murder before a dozen or so friends and family of the victim, Kathleen "Katie" Lehan, 34. They wore dark blue ribbons bearing her name.

Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher sentenced Thomas Lehan to life with all but 50 years suspended. He gets about two years of credit for time served and will need to complete half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. As part of the plea agreement, the state abandoned three counts against Lehan for altering evidence.

State's Attorney Charlie Smith told the judge that the investigation found Lehan choked his wife to death in front of their 3-year-old son in their home in the 200 block of Broad Street in Middletown on March 22, 2020.

Prior to the altercation, Katie Lehan told her husband she was having an affair, wanted a divorce and would be taking their son to Tennessee, Smith said. Thomas Lehan tried to tell her she couldn't do that, then Smith said his wife reportedly scratched and kicked him. Thomas Lehan put her in a chokehold to make her go unconscious, she awoke, then he choked her again — this time fatally, according to Smith.

"Her son said, 'Mommy is sleeping now,'" Smith told the court, citing a confession from Thomas Lehan.

The defendant put his son and dead wife in the car, drove to Lambs Knoll Road and disposed of her in a wooded area, then told his in-laws she was missing, Smith said. The defendant himself reported her missing to police, saying she'd left to get some air and never came back, according to Smith. He told false stories to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office about where he'd been, Smith said, which cell phone location data later showed to be false.

Thomas Lehan retrieved the body the next day, March 23, and moved it to a creek bed between Burkittsville and Brunswick, charging documents state. He directed police to the area March 26 after he confessed to his father-in-law, John Ward Jr.

The defendant alleges he acted in self-defense and tried to resuscitate his wife, Smith said.

The Ward family, their friends and the police searched for Katie Lehan for four days before they learned what became of her, family said in court Friday.

"The murder of my daughter has just broken me," Pam Ward said.

She and her husband have been raising their grandson, who has night terrors and struggles to sleep alone. She said he constantly asks if his grandparents love him, if they're happy with him and if they will come home. Ward Jr. planned to retire in April, but cannot now that he needs to provide for his grandson.

Ward Jr. brought a framed photo to court of his daughter lifting her son in the air and kissing his face.

"He still misses his mommy," Ward Jr. said, his voice breaking.

Thomas Lehan's uncle, William Lehan, told the Ward family he had the same picture in his house. He apologized on behalf of his family, and said his nephew threw away a promising civilian career after serving in the U.S. Army.

Multiple family members spoke to the fierce love Katie Lehan had for her son.

"There was nothing more important to her than him," her brother John Ward III said.

Debbie Butler still vividly remembers the day she learned what happened to her niece. Ward Jr. called Sheriff Chuck Jenkins after Thomas Lehan confessed, and the family watched the arrest happen right in front of them.

"Everyone was screaming, sobbing," Butler said.

Jenkins watched the sentencing Friday from the gallery, as did several other police officers.

Thomas Lehan stood to apologize.

"Your honor, I am truly, truly sorry," he said.

Assistant Public Defender Matthew Frawley later told the News-Post his client had no intent to cause the pain that's been inflicted and hopes the Ward family finds peace.

"He is sorry that he will not be able to watch his son grow-up," Frawley wrote in an email. "Mr. Lehan hopes to use his time in prison helping others through education. And he hopes to see his mother again."

Thomas Lehan is to have no contact with the Ward family, including his son. If he is released, he will undergo five years of supervised probation, the judge ordered.

"Justice was served by this 50-year sentence," Smith said in a written statement Friday afternoon. "But more importantly, the family now has peace and certainty in the outcome and they were extremely relieved."

