Middletown man gets probation for unlawful sexual conduct with Dayton teen

Jan. 25—A Middletown man was sentenced Wednesday to up to five years of probation with intensive supervision after he pleaded guilty last month to felony charges for having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl last spring in Dayton.

Tyler Adam Hollon, 21, pleaded guilty in December in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Last January, Hollon began living with the teen's family on East Hudson Avenue and reportedly engaged in sexual conduct several times between March 31 and May 21, when he moved, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Hollon was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years. In addition, he was ordered to meet with a sex offender specialist and to have no contact with the victim.