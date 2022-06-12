Middletown man held woman against her will in hotel room, police say

MIDDLETOWN — A township man held a woman against her will at The Hub Middletown hotel on Sunday morning, according to police.

Connor Post, 29, of Middletown was arrested after a Bronx, New York, woman told police she wanted to leave the hotel room she was in with him; however, Post prevented her from leaving, threatened her and possessed a knife, Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said in a news release.

Post allegedly fled the hotel before police arrived, but agreed to meet with officers and was arrested. He faces charges of criminal restraint, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Post was held in the Monmouth County Jail, Freehold, on Sunday night, pending a bail hearing, according to police.

