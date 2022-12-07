Middletown man killed in Old Bridge parking lot during dispute over ex, court papers say

A Sayreville man told police he drove over a Middletown man in an Old Bridge parking lot last week, killing him, after the two got into a dispute over a woman, according to court papers.

And in attempting to leave the scene, the man said he drove over the victim several times and then fled without bothering to call police or seek medical aid for the victim, court papers say.

Marvin Tyler, 32, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, a first-degree crime, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a third-degree crime, and unlawful possession of a weapon, a fourth-degree crime, in the death of Jason Freeman, 36.

Old Bridge police went to a parking lot at 100 Perrine Road, an address listed for medical offices, about 5 p.m. Nov. 29 on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Arriving officers found Freeman in the parking lot, unconscious and not breathing, where he was pronounced dead.

Tyler and his attorney went to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on Dec. 2 to give a statement about Freeman's death, according to court papers.

Tyler said that when he went to 100 Perrine Road to pick up his girlfriend, he was approached by Freeman who questioned why Tyler was in his girlfriend's car, court papers say.

Freeman entered the Kia, removed paperwork and attempted to take a new iPhone sealed in a box, according to court papers.

Tyler took the phone back and put it in his pocket before Freeman took it from him and then brandished a knife, court papers say.

Freeman walked toward his vehicle and Tyler got into the Kia. Then Freeman apparently walked back toward the Kia and attempted to slash the vehicle's tires, according to court papers.

That's when Tyler tried to leave the area, striking Freeman with the vehicle, court papers say.

Tyler drove over Freeman several times attempting to leave the scene, and then left without notifying anyone about what had happened, according to court papers.

Police found at the scene a knife, Freeman's cellphone and his vehicle, court papers say.

Witnesses reported a white vehicle with damage to the rear passenger side had driven over Freeman several times following an altercation between the driver and the victim, according to court papers.

A search of Freeman's phone found a text message to a co-worker of the ex-girlfriend that he was outside to pick up the former girlfriend, court papers say.

The co-worker said Freeman was the co-worker's former boyfriend, court papers say.

Five days earlier on Nov. 24, the ex-girlfriend filed a report with the Sayreville Police Department alleging that Freeman was harassing her, according to court papers.

A Department of Motor Vehicles check found a 2016 white Kia Optima registered to the former girlfriend, who was only identified in court papers by her initials. The vehicle had rear passenger side damage.

A search of Freeman's vehicle found documents for the ex-girlfriend and her vehicle and a sealed iPhone box, according to court papers.

