Middletown man pleads guilty in sex case involving 13-year-old

A Middletown man pleaded guilty to allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Greg Flannagan.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Area man facing formal charges in child sex case

Tyler Hollon, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Wednesday in a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

In November, Hollon was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury with three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and three counts of attempt to commit unlawful sexual contact with a minor, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Between January and May 2023, Hollon allegedly engaged in sexual conduct “about 5 times” with a 13-year-old girl, whose family he was living with at the time on E. Hudson Ave in Dayton, News Center 7 previously reported.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Middletown man arrested, charged in local child sex case

The teen “disclosed details of the incidents during a forensic interview at CARE House.”

Hollon will be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2024, by Judge Dennis Adkins, Flannagan said.