Middletown man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child

GOSHEN - A Middletown man pleaded guilty in Orange County Court this week to sexually assaulting a child.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Trevon Hudson, 28, of Middletown, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual act, a felony.

Hoovler said Hudson admitted in court that, being 18 years of age or older, he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old.

Under the agreement announced on the record at the time he entered the plea, the prosecution will recommend Hudson be sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on Feb. 20, 2004.

Hudson also will have to register as a sex offender.

"I hope that the significant sentence the defendant faces will provide a degree of closure to the victim and will ensure that this defendant is unable to harm others," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office.

Hudson's lawyer, Michael E. Davis, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

