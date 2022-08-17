Middletown man police say shot at kids leads them on chase, escapes

Aug. 17—A Middletown man escaped on foot after leading Middletown police officers on a chase that reached 70 mph in Middletown and 100 mph on I-75.

Police are now looking for Mahliak Davis, who is suspected of firing shots at kids he said threw fireworks at his vehicle around 5:15 p.m. Monday in the area of the 1500 block of Jacoby Avenue.

An officer was filling out a report while sitting in his cruiser when he heard several shots. He noticed the shots were coming from a Pontiac and a man later identified as Davis was driving. Davis told the officers kids in the area had thrown fireworks at his car.

The officer told Davis to exit his vehicle, but he refused to obey the commands, according to the police report. Davis then sped away and the officer chased, reaching 70 mph on Grand Avenue. Davis ran several red lights and his vehicle did a 360-degree spin out on Grand.

He then rammed the front left panel on the police cruiser and got on I-75 at the Ohio 122 exit. The chase continued northbound on I-75, reaching 105 mph, according to the report.

Once the pursuit reached I-675, it was terminated due to "erratic driving and very heavy traffic," according to Middletown police.

Middletown police Chief David Birk said the officers weigh whether to pursue the suspect based off his actions. Birk said the suspect committed an "act of violence" by shooting at a house. He said the officers made the "right call."

Davis abandoned his vehicle and may have jumped a fence near some Centerville apartments, police said.

Middletown police, two K9 officers from the Kettering Police Department and a drone from the Centerville Police Department searched a wooded area off 675 for the suspect, but he wasn't located, according to police.

Police discovered several spent .45 caliber casings in the vehicle and a long rifle in tall grass near the vehicle.

No one appeared to have been shot, and no one has come forward at this time to report any injuries, according to Birk.