Middletown man who ran from police after crash charged with felonies

Dec. 22—A Middletown man was charged with two felonies after he allegedly ran from Middletown police Tuesday morning and caused a serious injury, four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Breiel and Roosevelt boulevards, police said.

Two Middletown Division of Police officers on patrol saw a vehicle in the 2000 block of Carolina Street that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the day. While officers turned around to investigate, the driver took off at "a high rate of speed" with "no regard to traffic signs or the safety of others," police said.

That vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was involved in an injury accident reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at Roosevelt and Breiel boulevards.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Sean McPherson of Middletown, was headed east on Roosevelt Boulevard when he drove through a red light at Breiel Boulevard, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon Post, which is investigating the crash.

The Trailblazer struck a 2004 Ford Mustang and a 1996 Dodge Caravan in the intersection The impact forced the minivan to strike a 2019 Dodge Caravan on Roosevelt Boulevard that was stopped in the left turn lane for southbound Breiel Boulevard.

The Trailblazer overturned on its side and struck a traffic light support pole. McPherson got out and ran away but was caught a short time later. Middletown police said he was found hiding in a creek bed behind 4407 Roosevelt Blvd.

McPherson was charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply with a police officer, both felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He also was found to have an active warrant through the Butler County Sheriff's Office. He suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Atrium Medical Center. He was treated and released and placed under arrest.

McPherson's cash or surety bond was set at $45,000 during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon before Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron. His preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Dec. 29.

The driver of the 1996 Dodge Caravan, Chastity Sutton of Middletown, suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was taken to Atrium Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was listed in critical condition Wednesday night, according to hospital records.

The driver of the Mustang, Luke Garrett of Middletown, and the driver of the 2019 Caravan, William Planzer of Fairfield, suffered minor injuries. They were not taken to the hospital, according to the state patrol.