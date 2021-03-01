Middletown man sent to prison giving gun to teen in fatal shooting over $10 dispute

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 1—A Middletown man was sentenced to prison last week for his part in the fatal shooting of a man in May at a Yankee Road residence.

Dhameer Scott, 25, pleaded guilty in January in Butler County Common Pleas Court to obstructing justice with a gun specification and improper furnishing of a firearm to a minor, both felonies, in connection with the shooting death John Booker on May 13.

On Thursday, Judge Keith Spaeth sentenced Scott to two years in prison.

Recent crime stories — Man charged after allegedly firing shots in Hamilton, hiding guns

⟩ — Man indicted for 3 rapes in Butler County now a person of interest in multiple Middletown cases

⟩ — Butler County drug bust nets marijuana, guns, equipment to make edibles

⟩ — Police response to West Chester donut shop for political event highlights mask struggles for businesses

In June, Jaiquan Singletary, 16, pleaded guilty in adult court to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification. Singletary was originally charged with murder, and his case was bound over from juvenile court to adult court a week before he entered the guilty plea.

Singletary fired the shot that killed Booker, according to police and court records.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II sentenced Singletary to three years for using a firearm in the commission of a crime and eight years for involuntary manslaughter. If Singletary gets in trouble in prison, he could serve up to an additional four years.

Middletown police say the teen shot Booker, 36, in a dispute over $10.

Police were called at 7:44 p.m. on May 13 to the 1400 block of Yankee Road, where they found Booker seriously injured from gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Booker's mother called 911 and told dispatchers Booker has been shot. Police said Booker took $10 from a shelf in the home his mother shared with co-defendant Scott's father, which started the argument that led to the shooting. Scott was originally charged with murder, but that charge was later dropped.

Police asked Singletary to take a lie detector test, which he failed, police said. He was then charged with murder.

Last month, Scott, 24, was indicted for tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and improperly furnishing firearms to a minor, all felonies. He is free on bond awaiting trial

Police say Scott gave the gun to the teen and they fled out of state together after the shooting.

Recommended Stories

  • This year's Nobel Peace Prize draws hundreds of nominees

    Some 329 nominations have been received for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, likely reflecting the profusion of pressing human rights issues around the world, the secretary of the committee which awards the prize said on Monday. "It is the third highest ever total number," Norwegian Nobel Committee Secretary Olav Njoelstad told Reuters. "It reflects a lot of international interest in the Nobel Peace Prize," he said.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen: 'I feel democracy was really in danger'

    British actor Sacha Baron Cohen - who won two Golden Globes for comedy "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - discusses the impetus behind the film and shooting during a pandemic. (March 1)

  • Los Angeles district attorney faces recall effort less than 3 months into term

    George Gascón has come under fire for criminal justice reforms that critics say prioritize criminals over victims.

  • Stan Lee Was a Comics Saint Who Thought He Was God

    Michael Buckner/GettyIn 1983, Stan Lee, then Marvel Comics publisher, gave insight into his editorial feedback: “Hey, that shot is too weak. If you want a guy punching something, look at the way Jack Kirby does it. Let’s try and get that kind of force. This shot is too dull. Even if it’s a man walking in the street, look at the way Gene Colan does it. It looks interesting even if there’s no action.”During Lee’s editorship of Marvel Comics, a 20-page issue had about 100 panels for epic battles and human foibles. Lee’s direction maintained visual momentum, and tied together narratives of many characters. That overwatch created Marvel’s universe; his marketing instincts invited readers to join a re-imagination of a child’s medium.Abraham Riesman’s clear-eyed, anti-nostalgic biography True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, shows Lee’s discontent with those skills, how he took more credit than he deserved. He was brilliant, ever-optimistic, and believed in himself too much.“That was a core tragedy of Stan’s legacy,” Riesman wrote. “He was never able to put his most inarguable achievements front and center and instead opted for the ones that were most debatable.‘Picked Apart by Vultures’: The Last Days of Stan Lee“It’s possible that [Lee’s] greatest talent was editing; the only other skill that competed with it was his flair for promotion. He never sold himself as comics’ greatest editor or comics’ greatest salesman,” which he may have been, “but rather as its greatest ideas man,” a title True Believer argues he didn’t deserve.Marvel’s Fantastic Four debuted in 1961 with a deep weirdness compared to Superman’s corporate polish, or the adult-themed horror of the 1950s EC Comics. Marvel’s heroes targeted the new concept of teenagers with characters fantastical and strange, presented with Steve Ditko’s crazy angles, Jack Kirby’s inhuman designs, Stan Lee’s snarky dialogue.Does it matter who created the characters? Simplistic, childish concepts like The Thing? Iron Man? Dr. Strange? A web-shooting teenager is ridiculous—until Lee examined each panel to ensure a gripping narrative. Lee didn’t write the stories, as much as provided dialogue to fine-tune the artist’s premise. Kirby and Ditko might plot narratives, panel the comics, conceive the story’s direction, and conceptualize ideas.“What’s another word for plotting?” Riesman told The Daily Beast. “Writing.”Lee eventually claimed to have created most of the characters, that he was the brilliant wellspring, not just a grown-up guiding hand and energetic marketer. From interviews and well-documented research, Riesman shows Lee’s early willingness to give fair credit becoming an aggressive campaign of self-promotion. In one 1966 newspaper article, Lee was compared to actor Rex Harrison and credited with dreaming up the entire slate of Marvel comics. Jack Kirby, a 30-year veteran of the industry, was called an “assistant foreman in a girdle factory.” Many relationships have ruptured for less.Because the idea of “Stan Lee Presents” was too tempting. That phrase became an iconic signifier of an era, deserved and sometimes not.“It was true across Stan’s entire life, that if he came up with an idea, other people may have built up the idea, but ‘there was no idea before me’—that mattered a lot for him,” Riesman told the Beast.True Believer is not gossip. Riesman unpacks the humanity that makes popular culture bloom and fade. It is worth exploring the choices, compromises, relationships, and bitterness behind these ideas, especially when they spawn billion-dollar film franchises that drive modern entertainment.Comic book fans will react defensively toward Riesman’s account of Lee’s serial credit-taking. An argument in Lee’s favor is that any writer’s room features give-and-take. Lee and Kirby might say they conceived aspects of the Fantastic Four, and the truth is merely in the middle.“This is a dangerous line of thought for a historian,” Riesman wrote. “We should not ignore the possibility… that one of them was lying and the other telling the truth.”There was no writer’s room. Kirby wrote at home, bringing pages to Marvel after he finished the penciling. Stan’s snarky, snappy dialogue provided critical personality compared to the tin-eared scripts of DC’s Batman or Superman, but the 20 pages were often someone else’s creative vision. Getting fair credit was not easy; artists were freelancers and Lee, Marvel’s company man. The artists were also terrible salesmen for their own merits. When Kirby did speak up, his “original impetus [for characters and ideas] was always something sad and mundane,” Riesman told the Beast. “Kirby was ‘I needed to put food on the table,’ as opposed to ‘this was an evanescence of ideas from me, Stan Lee, the wonderful genius.’ It was mundane versus exciting.”Kirby died in 1994, years before Marvel’s resurgence. Ditko, creator of Spider-Man, holed up in a New York apartment, mailing out Ayn Rand-inspired screeds—an old crank difficult to take seriously before his 2018 death.Lee died at 95 in 2018—nearly 60 years to stake claims, appear in movie cameos, and pose for thousands of fans’ pictures, including with Riesman in 1998. Six decades to turn Stan Lieber, an immigrant’s son, into “Stan Lee,” an American icon. A perfect story, sold well.“Culture wants an unambiguous story about how things we love come into being,” Riesman told the Beast. “This idea that Stan’s the guy who created these characters, created Marvel, owned Marvel—none of those things are true. There’s always this vagueness or incorrectness about what he did. We should embrace that ambiguity.”Riesman uses a Lee quote to open a chapter: “If I myself possessed a superpower, I’d never keep it secret.”Riesman didn’t uncover any specific trauma in Lee’s childhood to make him that needy. Lee just wanted more, seeing comics as a springboard—Riesman chronicles test shoots of talk shows, hustling on the college speaking circuit, and book and screenplay ideas.“He didn’t want to be remembered for the past,” Riesman wrote, “he wanted to be relevant in the present.”Riesman’s research shows that Lee’s parents Iancu and Celia had left Romania at a time of growing anti-Semitism. His father’s village was the site of pogroms and violence. The past was no comfort.Lee’s career began at Timely Comics through a cousin’s husband, Martin Goodman. His first byline was “Captain America Foils the Traitor’s Revenge,” a two-page text story in May 1941’s Captain America Comics #3, accompanied by two panels of Kirby art, their first collaboration. “Stan Lee” took the byline, not Stan Lieber. Lee later explained he wanted to save his real name’s first appearance for the novel he would someday write.Lee’s father, Iancu, had Americanized his own first name to Jack; now Stan dropped his last name, and that connection with Jewish relatives and a lost homeland. Maybe there was trauma after all. Like Riesman wrote, Stan didn’t want to be remembered for the past, but relevant in the present.Each paragraph in “The Traitor’s Revenge” matches a comic panel’s on-point action: “In an instant, both Steve and Bucky peeled off their outer uniforms and seconds later they stood revealed as CAPTAIN AMERICA and BUCKY, Sentinels of our Shores! ‘Let’s go!’ cried CAPTAIN AMERICA!”Once World War II began, Lee spent his patriotic Army duty writing training manuals and projects like an anti-venereal disease campaign—“VD? Not me!”Riesman wrote, “The key thing to remember about Stan Lee’s war years is that he was a propagandist…accomplishing military goals through simple, direct messaging designed to instill emotional reactions of loyalty and excitement.”Propaganda is too sinister. Lee communicated with a military audience using that culture’s language to inspire a collective understanding. Propaganda? Or mission-focused?That approach drove Lee’s banter with readers on each comic’s letters page. In 1965’s Strange Tales #135, a 300-word letter, from Tim Miller of Pontiac Michigan, presented ideas about the origins of Dr. Strange’s incantations, e.g., “I invoke the Hosts of Hoggoth.”“Tim, you frantic fans are the greatest!” Lee (most likely) responded. “No matter what we make up, right out of our cornball heads, there’ll always be some Marvel madman who can explain the whole thing with such logic that we end up thinking we took it from a history book!”Tim Miller probably never got over himself. All it took was a back-handed compliment, Lee’s self-effacement, and a little alliteration.“By the time he became famous,” Riesman wrote, “Lee was a wizard at stirring his readers up with direct addresses, often using the martial phrase ‘face front.’ Such verbiage sought to make the masses feel as though they were members of a legion of devoted followers who would do whatever their commander asked of them.”Lee craved the adoration, Riesman said. “He didn’t care about superheroes or comics… but he loved getting people behind something.”Lee used a jaunty style for bylines like “Unpredictable Stan Lee,” “Unmatchable Jack Kirby,” “Unbeatable Johnny Severin.” Stan came first. When he stopped writing, “Stan Lee—Editor” appeared as a brand-new credit line. Lee’s collaborators didn’t appreciate this creative bigfooting, Kirby and Ditko only the most famous. Kirby’s former assistant Mark Evanier explained to Riesman that, “Unfortunately, from day one, Jack Kirby was doing part of Stan’s job,” the writing, “and Stan was not doing part of Jack’s job,” the drawing.Despite all that, True Believer is not a revisionist take-down. It’s not unkind, nasty, or unfair—Lee’s just a creative man who wanted more than he earned.Riesman digs into Lee’s later-life efforts to recapture the fragile magic—Stan Lee Media and POW! Entertainment. Lee schmoozes Pamela Anderson’s brother to get her to star as Stripperella—a pitch that actually came to fruition. Lee didn’t write any of the 13 episodes, but it’s still Stan Lee’s Stripperella on the DVD case.Riesman interviews Lee’s business associates of his final years, Peter Paul and Keya Morgan, greasy self-promoters who are happy to provide some gossip and defend themselves against various allegations. None of it’s surprising. Of course Lee was an easy mark, and made bad choices with bad business partners. Of course he rants and raves with difficult family members. He was an old man too ashamed to admit he was put out to pasture.The important part of this story isn’t that it ended badly, it’s that it happened.Riesman interviewed Lee for a 2016 Vulture article, a half-dozen emailed questions sent through a publicist—a somewhat taunting experience, Riesman said, with closer access dangled, but ever out of reach. In those emails, Riesman asked Lee about growing up in New York and its Jewish culture. “It was a fascinating answer; he answered the question about New York, completely ignored the part about Jewishness,” he said. Stan’s brother Larry Lieber told Riesman that their father, Iancu-Jack, felt Stan had turned his back on Jewish faith, ignoring the struggles of Israel, and baptizing his daughter, among other criticisms.That bitterness makes sense. Iancu left Romania in large part because of violent anti-Semitism; now his son wrote comic books about silly monsters (Bruttu? Sserpo? Zzutak?) in a world full of real monsters. It’s like an Iraq veteran baffled why their child wastes time on TikTok—maybe not grasping that followers can be monetized.“The only topic I would have liked to talk about in a more substantive way was his childhood,” Riesman said. “He wasn’t a prince, so historians aren’t chronicling his youth; there’s just his brother.”Larry Lieber, that younger brother, is the tell-tale heartbeat of Stan’s story. Larry had worked in comics since the early 1950s, and had retired from penciling the daily Amazing Spider-Man newspaper comic strip in 2018 after 32 years. He’s not the last surviving artist or writer from the old days, but his work was among the last pieces of cultural DNA connecting back to the old days. The brothers’ relationship had been acrimonious—at least from Larry’s side. They worked together now and then, and Stan didn’t completely cast him aside, but there was a constant distance.At one point, Larry had left Marvel to work for the old boss Martin Goodman at a different comic company. Stan didn’t offer a raise to stop the move, just appealed to family loyalty that had been, at best, one way. “The guy’s got millions!” Larry recounted to Riesman. “I can’t pay my rent! And he’s telling me not to write for them!”Stan had returned to New York for a comic convention and didn’t tell Larry he would be there; Stan badgered Larry into giving a deposition against Jack Kirby’s estate; Stan’s wife Joan belittled Larry with fake friendliness.In the 1970s, “when Larry was struggling to get Stan to throw some work his way. Stan kept passing the buck. Larry… eventually turned to one of the editors for help. “Well, Larry,” he recalls the editor saying, “it’s the consensus of opinion here that the only people Stan thinks about are himself and his family, and that doesn’t include you.”Larry is not nostalgic.“I mean, everyone I know is going. Gone. And I thought, did I lose him?” Larry told Riesman. “Can you lose somebody you never had?”It’s a tragedy to leave a story there—an angry brother alone at the end. So let’s not leave it there.June 1962 was just the Fantastic Four and the Hulk, with Spider-Man debuting in August. Some buzz, some promising sales. Stan, Jack, Larry, Steve also cranked out comics of suspense and monsters, but new ideas were coming.Martin Scorsese’s 1970s movies were something new; that group did the same for 1960’s comics. They even beat Scorsese to the punch—in June 1962’s “Bully Boy,” a sci-fi melodrama in Tales to Astonish #32, an under-estimated teenager makes an over-the-shoulder threat, “Are you talking to me?” before wiping the floor with four goons. That dialogue beat Robert DeNiro’s Travis Bickle by 14 years. The penciling is Kirby’s, nobody’s credited for the dialogue but it was probably Stan, and maybe Larry helped with the script. Ditko hung around, prepping Spider-Man. Look around, the revolution’s happening in New York and there were minds at work—Stan, Larry, Jack, Steve, many more.True Believer’s origin story begins in 2015. Riesman misunderstood editor David Wallace-Wells' request for a review of Stan’s new graphic memoir, Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible: A Marvelous Memoir. Riesman thought Wallace-Wells wanted a long-form profile, so he compiled research and interviews—until Wallace-Wells “informed me that he’d meant I should write a short book review. Oops,” Riesman wrote. But, intrigued, Wallace-Wells greenlit Riesman’s subsequent 10,000-word Vulture article on Lee. After Lee’s death, Will Wolfslau, editor at Crown Publishing, visualized a book’s scope in that article about Lee’s life of triumph and hubris. He reached out to Riesman’s agent with that idea.Had Wolfslau shared Stan Lee’s credit-taking worldview and punched-up writing style, the book’s title could have been Wonderful Will Wolfslau presents True Believer, scripted by Able Abe Riesman.Wolfslau did see that potential in Riesman’s article, but follow-through is the author’s domain. In 2021, editors stay in the back pages, thanked in the acknowledgments.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Goya Foods CEO said Trump is 'the still actual president' and doubled down on false election claims at CPAC

    Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said Donald Trump is "the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States."

  • Sexual Harassment Claims Against Cuomo: What We Know So Far

    Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York is confronting one of the most tumultuous moments of his three terms in office after two women who once worked for his administration accused him of sexually harassing them. Under immense public and political pressure, the governor’s office asked the state attorney general to appoint someone to conduct an outside investigation into the sexual harassment claims against Cuomo, a Democrat. On Sunday evening, Cuomo issued an apology of sorts, saying, “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “To the extent anyone felt that way,” he said. “I am truly sorry about that.” The deepening scandal marks one of the lowest points of Cuomo’s tenure and has thrust his political future into uncertainty, as he faces renewed scrutiny over his administration’s decision to withhold data on nursing home deaths during the pandemic. Here’s what we know so far. Ex-aide says Cuomo asked about her sex life Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former aide to the governor, accused him of sexually harassing her last year, telling The New York Times that Cuomo, 63, had asked her about her sex life and whether she had ever had sex with older men. Bennett, who left the administration in November, described one instance in which, when she was alone with the governor in his state Capitol office, Cuomo asked her if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, remarks she took as overtures to a sexual relationship. “I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Bennett told The Times. “And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.” Bennett said she reported the interaction with the governor to his chief of staff and was transferred to another job. She also provided a lengthy statement about the episode to a special counsel to the governor. The Times corroborated Bennett’s account through interviews with friends and family members she told about the incidents at the time and a review of contemporaneous text messages and emails. In a statement Saturday, Cuomo described Bennett as a “hardworking and valued member” of his staff and said he respected her “right to speak out.” “I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate,” he said. Another woman said the governor ‘kissed me on the lips’ Bennett’s accusations came only a few days after another former administration aide, Lindsey Boylan, elaborated on previous sexual harassment claims that she had lodged against the governor. Boylan, who worked for the state’s economic development agency from 2015-18, published an essay Wednesday in which she detailed several years of uncomfortable interactions with the governor. Boylan, who said her boss at the time told her that Cuomo had a “crush” on her, said the governor went “out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs.” In October 2017, during a flight back from an event in western New York, Boylan said Cuomo told her they should “play strip poker.” And in 2018, she said Cuomo gave her an unsolicited kiss after a one-on-one meeting in his Manhattan office. “As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips,” she wrote. “I was in shock, but I kept walking.” The governor’s office said Boylan’s claims were false and did not call for an independent review of her allegations. Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, first publicly accused Cuomo of sexual harassment in December, but did not specify details. After Bennett went public with her accusations, Boylan called on Cuomo to resign. “His abuse of power never ends,” she wrote. “He does not get to choose his judge and jury. We do.” The governor said he ‘meant no offense’ Cuomo, who has not held a news conference in a week, said he would not comment on the allegations beyond the statement he issued Saturday following the Times’ story about Bennett’s accusations. By Sunday evening, however, following a torrent of criticism, Cuomo issued a lengthy written statement in which he lamented making “playful” jokes and teasing employees in what he thought was “a good-natured way.” “I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married,” the governor said. “I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.” Cuomo, however, said he never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone, but that he understood, in hindsight, that his interactions “may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended.” There are calls for an impartial investigation Cuomo initially said in a statement that he would direct “a full and thorough outside review” of Bennett’s accusations, and named a former federal judge, Barbara Jones, to lead the inquiry. That move quickly met backlash, as critics questioned the integrity of his review and the judge’s close ties to one of the governor’s longtime advisers. The governor’s office backtracked by the next morning, saying it would instead ask Letitia James, the state attorney general, and Janet DiFiore, the chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals, “to jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report.” Cuomo’s first attempt to rectify the situation, however, did not quell criticism: James and top Democratic state officials said the governor’s new plan still did not go far enough. In a statement, James said she did “not accept the governor’s proposal,” saying her office should be the one to lead the investigation. Under state law, she said, her office had to receive an official referral from the governor’s office to conduct a review with subpoena power. “While I have deep respect for Chief Judge DiFiore, I am the duly elected attorney general and it is my responsibility to carry out this task, per executive law,” she said. “The governor must provide this referral so an independent investigation with subpoena power can be conducted.” By Sunday evening, the governor’s office effectively said it would grant James’ request for a referral and ask her office to designate a private lawyer as a “special independent deputy attorney general” to conduct the investigation. Political backlash is bipartisan Elected officials across the spectrum have condemned Cuomo and called for an impartial investigation into both women’s allegations, while some Democrats have joined many Republicans in demanding the governor’s resignation. The Democratic leaders from both chambers of the state Legislature said in statements that the claims merited “a truly independent investigation.” Kathy Hochul, the lieutenant governor, who would succeed Cuomo if he were to step down, also called for an independent review, saying, “Everyone deserves to have their voice heard and taken seriously.” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said during an interview with CNN that President Joe Biden supported an independent investigation into claims made by both women. “It was hard to read that story, as a woman,” she said of the Times' story about Bennett’s experience. Members of New York’s congressional delegation, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, also called for an investigation. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican from Long Island, said Cuomo was “trying hard to dodge a truly independent investigation” and that “even Cuomo himself must know it’s time to go.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who recently disclosed she was a survivor of sexual assault, said the claims from both women were “extremely serious and painful to read.” “There must be an independent investigation,” she wrote on Twitter. “Not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.” This is not the only scandal Cuomo is facing The sexual harassment claims come as Cuomo is under fire over the state’s coronavirus response in nursing homes, with federal prosecutors investigating the matter and state lawmakers considering stripping the governor of his pandemic-era powers. The governor is facing allegations that his administration covered up the full extent of nursing home deaths following comments made in private earlier this month by one of his top aides, Melissa DeRosa, who admitted to withholding nursing home data. A day after The Times disclosed Bennett’s allegations, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York called for independent investigations into both the sexual harassment allegations and coronavirus deaths in nursing homes. “New Yorkers have seen detailed, documented accounts of sexual harassment, multiple instances of intimidation, and the admitted withholding of information on the deaths of over 15,000 people,” de Blasio, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Questions of this magnitude cannot hang over the heads of New Yorkers as we fight off a pandemic and economic crisis,” he said. “It’s clear what must now take place.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Clippers look lost late against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks in defeat

    Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo played like a two-time NBA MVP, spearheading a late charge by the Bucks to send the Clippers to a 105-100 loss.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • Prince Harry Tells Oprah He Left the Royals Because He Feared Meghan Markle Would Suffer Like Princess Diana

    JOHNNY EGGITT / Getty ImagesPrince Harry has told Oprah Winfrey that he decided to step back from the British royal family because he was fearful of “history repeating itself,” apparently referring to the tragic story of his mother, Diana, who died at 36 in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi.Harry, who is now 36 himself, made the remarks in his interview with CBS which will be screened on March 7. Two advance clips from the special were released on Monday morning.CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP— CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021 In one of the new Oprah clips, Harry was seated next to Meghan, 39, with whom he is expecting a second child. As he held her hand, he reflected on the ordeal his mother went through when she left the royal family.“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” he said. “Because I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself all those years ago.“It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”In a second clip Winfrey said to Meghan that no subject was off limits and at one point tells the couple “you have said some pretty shocking things here.” Oprah also asks Meghan if she was “silent or silenced.”Winfrey appeared to reference a comment made by Meghan when she said that the trolling she received was “almost unsurvivable.”The conversation was flagged as the first TV interview to be given by the couple since they made California their home last year, but Harry rather spoiled Winfrey’s exclusive when he taped an open air bus-top interview with another old friend, James Corden, which was broadcast last week. Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental HealthIn that interview, Harry said he was more concerned about the intrusions of the media into his family’s life than the Netflix show The Crown, which he said was “obviously fiction.” His friend Corden did not ask whether Harry’s sympathetic attitude to the show was influenced by the reported $100m fee the couple have received from Netflix to produce content.Harry told Corden that the British press created a “difficult environment” that was destroying his mental health but insisted he “didn’t walk away” from the royal family. “It was stepping back rather than stepping down.”He said: “I did what any husband, what any father would do. It’s like: ‘I need to get my family out of here.’ But we never walked away.” He added: “I will never walk away. I will always be contributing.”The spate of interviews come after Buckingham Palace announced the couple would not be returning to their former roles as working members of the royal family.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hyatt Hotels said it is taking claims the CPAC stage was inspired by a Nazi rune 'very seriously' and called hate symbols 'abhorrent'

    CPAC 2021 took place in the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. Critics said the shape of the event's stage resembled one used by white supremacists.

  • Austin's most expensive home, a 9-acre lakefront estate, just sold to an unknown buyer as tech workers rush to the Texas city

    The glass-walled home comes with a private lagoon, an outdoor infinity pool, and a three-story guest house.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried royal history would repeat itself

    "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," he said in a clip released ahead of a TV interview.

  • Senior Democrats ditch their backdoor proposal for a $15 minimum wage, throwing pay hike in doubt in $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The proposal was abandoned as Democrats appeared reluctant to finalize a complex plan that could delay passage of the Biden stimulus bill.

  • Kids were asked who Chadwick Boseman is at the Golden Globes, and people online weren't 'emotionally prepared' for their sweet answers

    TikTok star La'Ron Hines quizzed kids on the awards show, which they knew nothing about, but they did know Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther.

  • Here are the false and misleading claims Trump made in his CPAC speech

    In his first major speech since leaving the White House in January, Trump again falsely said he won the 2020 election.

  • How Green Berets prepared to carry 'backpack nukes' on top-secret one-way missions during the Cold War

    "The instructors had told us we had about 30 minutes to clear the blast radius ... We never really believed that," a retired Green Beret told Insider.

  • The internet is loving Olivia Colman's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes

    Emma Corrin won the Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in "The Crown," and her co-star did a happy dance in celebration.

  • Regina King's dazzling Golden Globes gown was covered in more than 40,000 sparkles and took 350 hours to make

    Designer brand Louis Vuitton shared details about Regina King's sparkling gown ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.

  • The New Chapo: An inside look at the hunt for El Mencho, Mexico's bloodiest drug lord

    The DEA is targeting a cartel kingpin the agency says is responsible for tons of meth flowing into the U.S. each month.