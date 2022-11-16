Middletown man sentenced for enticing girls to send him nude images over Snapchat

A Middletown man was sentenced in White Plains federal court Tuesday to 25 years in prison after admitting he enticed girls to send him nude images over Snapchat.

Jonathan Weiss, a 32-year-old father who worked as a physician's assistant, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9, 2021, to sexually exploiting children.

"Weiss's crimes are the nightmare of every parent," Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement released by his office. "Weiss created a false online identity, portraying himself as a young teen, and used this false identity to exploit minors for his own sexual gratification."

Williams said that according to documents filed in the case and statements made in related court proceedings, Weiss communicated online via Snapchat with a 13-year-old girl in September 2019, directing her to take sexually explicit photos of herself and send them to him. Weiss used the Snapchat screen name Ian Jameson and posed as a minor.

Weiss then told the girl that if she did not send more nude pictures to him, he would send the pictures she had already sent him to others. In response to that threat, the girl blocked the person she knew as Ian Jameson on Snapchat.

Williams said that shortly thereafter, people began telling the girl that they had received her nude images.

Williams said that between June 2018 and May 2020, Weiss engaged in the same type of activity with six other minors: three 13-year-olds, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old. He was arrested in June 2020 and has been in custody since then.

At Tuesday's sentencing, U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern said that there was "no excuse" for the defendant's "despicable conduct."

In addition to the prison term, Halpern sentenced Weiss to 25 years of post-release supervision.

Weiss's attorney, John Ingrassia, could not immediately be reached for comment. Ingrassia had asked Halpern to sentence Weiss to 10 years in prison.

After being sexually abused as a child and dealing with various trauma, Weiss's "core belief" was that he was "not good enough," which "often results in an identity that you are bad, and you begin to act accordingly," Ingrassia wrote to Halpern before the sentencing.

"Jonathan accepted responsibility for his actions in a way that bucked the feeling of 'I’m not good enough.' He isn’t just sorry in the sense that he feels like a terrible person and his actions all stemmed from that identity," Ingrassia wrote. "He’s sorry that he didn’t take responsibility for his mental, emotional, and sexual health and wellbeing sooner."

