Middletown man sentenced tp 40 years on child molesting conviction

Dec. 8—ANDERSON — A Middletown man has been sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to two felony counts of child molesting for having sex with a girl starting when she was 12 and continuing over a two-year period.

William Keith Lakey was sentenced Tuesday by Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper, with 30 years that must be served and 10 years on formal probation.

The sentence will be served concurrently with a nine-year sentence for child molesting out of Henry County in 2021.

The state's case was presented by Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp.

Lakey was arrested by Henry County sheriff's deputies on a felony charge of child molesting.

Police at the time were also investigating an allegation that Lakey had sex with another minor, in Madison County, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The probable cause affidavit states the investigation started in April 2021 when police were informed that the then-12-year-old girl had been molested by a family friend.

The girl told deputies that Lakey would provide her with marijuana and alcohol before they would have sexual intercourse. She said they had intercourse once behind the shed of a neighbor's house and again in a vehicle parked at Kings Island amusement park near Cincinnati.

According to the affidavit, the girl told police she and Lakey exchanged explicit photos as well.

