Middletown Middle student threatens classmate; second threat in less than a week

Mar. 16—A student at Middletown Middle School threatened to bring a weapon to school and harm a classmate Tuesday, according to an email the principal sent to parents.

The incident comes less than a week after police announced impending hate crime charges against three Middletown Middle students for racist social media posts that threatened violence.

"This incident took place in an eighth grade classroom with students present," Principal Paul Fer wrote of the Tuesday incident in a Find Out First email. The threat was made during a "verbal disagreement," he said.

"The student who made the threat is not permitted on campus at this time," Fer wrote. "For privacy reasons, we cannot share details on any potential discipline that may result."

Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said few details could be shared by police, as the investigation is in its early stages. He did, however, confirm that police's initial assessment found no immediate threat to the school or community.

Wivell said all parties involved have been "extremely cooperative."

On Wednesday, March 9, FCSO responded to the school for reports of racist and threatening social media posts directed at Black students.

The images shared to Instagram and Snapchat depicted students holding firearms, several of which FCSO identified as fake, but one was real. The social media posts included text written across the images suggesting an intent to shoot Black people.

Three eighth graders are facing hate crime charges for the offense, according to FCSO, and one will also be charged with possessing a firearm as a minor.

