Middletown mother gets maximum sentence for killing 6-year-old son

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·4 min read

Sep. 13—A Middletown woman who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son whose body was disposed of in the Ohio River has been given a life prison sentence.

Brittany Gosney, 29, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 43, were indicted in March on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Gosney pleaded guilty last month to murder and two counts of felony child endangering. Thirteen other charges against her were dismissed.

Gosney faced a mandatory maximum of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years and a maximum of 36 months each for the child endangering charges.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II gave Gosney that maximum sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 21 years. She will also be required to enroll as a violent offender.

Tweets by LPackJN

The case received national media attention and touched the community where the boy was a first grader at Rosa Parks Elementary School. On Thursday, a dedication introduced a memorial bench at Rosa Parks paid for by community donations and services from Dodds Memorials in Middletown.

James' smiling face is pictured on the back of the bench with the words, "The greatest thing that we can do is to help somebody know that they are loved and capable of loving." It sits outside the school's recently completed new addition in the outdoor learning space.

A peaceful silhouette of a boy at play is on the other side of the bench with the sentiment, "In memory of James Hutchinson. A little boy who loved his school, his teachers & his friends."

The case took its toll on the officers involved, including one who left the detectives section to return to patrol.

"Going through what happened here, it was the straw the broke the camel's back. And he was in detectives for awhile assigned to juvenile cases, but he said I am going back to the street. So it really takes a toll on the officers," Birk said.

Gosney was facing felony charges related to all three of her children, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children. Hamilton faced charges of kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and endangering children.

Hamilton also pleaded guilty last month to kidnapping, two counts of child endangering and gross abuse of a corpse in connection with the abuse and death Hutchinson and abuse of his siblings. He faces a maximum of 19 years in prison. Powers set his sentencing for Oct. 4.

Gosney admitted to charges related to the torture and hog-tying of Hutchinson's two older siblings. The murder charge states Hutchinson died as result of child endangering when Gosney tried to abandon her three children and recklessly caused the death of the boy before bringing his body back to the Crawford Street residence she shared with Hamilton.

Gosney confessed to police that she killed Hutchinson, who died Feb. 26 after he clung to her minivan as she allegedly sped off while attempting to abandon him and his two siblings at Rush Run Wild Life Area.

Gosney and Hamilton put Hutchinson's body in a spare room under a window at their Crawford Street home, they told police. At about 3 a.m. Feb. 28, they drove down Interstate 275 in the minivan to the Lawrenceburg area and threw the boy's body into the Ohio River, according to police.

Hutchinson's body was left in the house for almost 48 hours, and a concrete block was tied to his body before it was tossed in the river, according to court documents. Hutchinson's body has not been found despite several searches in the water and along the banks of the river.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said after the hearing the plea is justice for Hutchinson, adding that in his opinion Gosney gave up the right to be referred to "as a parent or a mother."

"Her conduct in this case fit the bill of outrageousness," Gmoser said.

Gosney pleaded guilty as charged to the principle crime of murder, which eliminates at question of accident or other defense in the case. And she gave up her right to appeal. Gmoser said the fact that Hutchison's body has not been found created some challenges in the case.

The surviving siblings, who are witnesses, may have been called to testify at trial. The were 7 and 9 at the time of the crimes.

"We have two living children who have already been through the trauma that no child should ever experience and this guilty plea prevents them from going through further trauma at least as it relates to a case against their mother," said Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile. "I can say from what I know of the evidence, little James loved his siblings and he would want to protect them."

According to Middletown police, Gosney and Hamilton came to the police station to report James missing on Feb. 28, but the story didn't add up and the situation changed quickly to a death investigation.

Gosney said she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of Hutchinson and his two siblings, according to authorities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two 'heroes' were beaten unconscious after stepping in to try and stop a woman from being sexually assaulted: reports

    Two men, aged 19 and 25, stepped in to stop a woman from being "inappropriately touched." They were then beaten and left for dead, reports say.

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Man arrested in connection with overnight shootings in Great Falls

    Man arrested in connection with overnight shootings in Great Falls

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • Search for man who kicked woman down subway escalator

    Video shows the man kick the woman in the chest, knocking her down an escalator.

  • Texas Lawyer’s Murder Was Fueled by Anti-Biden Fury & Satanic Delusion, Cops Say

    El Paso Police DepartmentA man accused of fatally shooting an El Paso lawyer and injuring her husband was arrested this week after hunting the couple down at their home in what he claimed was an effort to root out “satanic activities” including abortions by “magic” at a nearby park.Police are now holding Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, in the El Paso County Jail under a $2.5 million bond after a SWAT team and detectives arrested him outside his job at a Papa John's Pizza, they confirmed in a news rele

  • Man threatened to leak intimate photos if ex-mistress didn't compensate him

    After a seven-year extra-marital relationship with a woman he first hired as an escort ended, a man demanded that she return him a year’s worth of allowance, then threatened to disseminate intimate videos and photos that were taken without her knowledge.

  • New York woman, 22, who was traveling across country with boyfriend goes missing

    Gabrielle Petito, of Blue Point, New York, was reported missing Saturday evening. It was unclear if her boyfriend was also missing.

  • Pregnant Harlem mom fatally shot in head trying to break up fight between ex and current boyfriend after her baby shower

    A pregnant Harlem woman was fatally shot in the head trying to break up a fight between an ex-boyfriend and her current lover after her baby shower, police and friends said. Shanice Young, 31, was standing between the two jostling men, trying to calm them down, when her ex-boyfriend pumped a bullet in her head outside her apartment building on W. 128th St. near Frederick Douglas Blvd. about ...

  • Mission Viejo Nordstrom robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

    An armed man wearing an orange or red wig and all-black clothing held up a Nordstrom store at the Shops at Mission Viejo Mall after closing time and got away before deputies arrived, authorities said.

  • Boy, 4, dies in Brooklyn apartment, family says stepfather beat him

    A 4-year-old boy died inside a Brooklyn apartment Sunday morning as his mother frantically flagged down cops saying his stepfather was beating up the tot, police said. The panicked mother and neighbors alerted cops patrolling the Gowanus Houses on Baltic St. near Hoyt St. in Gowanus the boy, identified by cops as Jaycee Eubanks, was being assaulted about 5:35 a.m., police said. Before entering ...

  • Custody fight over child, 6, who survived Italy cable crash

    A six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash this year in northern Italy is at the center of a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy, who claim the child was flown without their permission to Israel over the weekend. Fourteen people, including Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling, died when the cable car slammed into a mountainside on May 23 after the cable broke. After the boy was released from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment for critical injuries, Italian juvenile court officials ruled that the child could live with a paternal aunt near Pavia, in northern Italy.

  • PG&E Troubleman Who Saw Start of Huge Dixie Fire to Face Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- A PG&E Corp. worker who spotted the initial flames of the second-largest wildfire in California history faces questioning by a federal judge who’s investigating the utility’s role in sparking the blaze. U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who oversees PG&E’s criminal probation, told the company that for a hearing Monday in San Francisco it must bring the line worker known as a troubleman who first discovered that a tree had fallen onto a power line in a mountain canyon north of Sac

  • Israeli appears in Australian court on child abuse charges

    A former school principal extradited from Israel after a six-year legal battle appeared in an Australian court on Monday to hear evidence behind child sex abuse charges against her. A committal hearing began in the Melbourne Magistrates Court to decide whether there is sufficient evidence against Malka Leifer to warrant the charges going to trial.

  • Mother charged in death of 6-year-old West Allis boy

    Tasha Rockow charged with chronic neglect of a child, resulting in death and false imprisonment

  • Theranos trial: Is Elizabeth Holmes’ domestic abuse defense the ultimate con?

    Holmes spent years wooing investors and political leaders. Her lawyers probably feel good about putting her on the stand to face 12 of her peers.

  • Till Death: Why Pamela Smart Is the Only One Still in Prison for Her Husband's Murder

    Pamela Smart remains in prison and continues to insist she didn't coerce anyone into killing her husband—unlike the plot of the 1995 film To Die For, which was inspired by her case.

  • Man charged with murder in shooting of 3-year-old boy in Charlotte

    A 21-year-old has been arrested on accusations that he fired the bullet that took the life of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa.

  • Here's everything you missed in Week 1 of Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos fraud trial

    The first week of Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos fraud trial included jury selection, opening statements, released text messages, and a COVID-19 delay.

  • Rayshard Brooks’ estate is suing the city of Atlanta, APD officers

    The widow of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, the man who was fatally shot after an interaction with two Atlanta police officers, […] The post Rayshard Brooks’ estate is suing the city of Atlanta, APD officers appeared first on TheGrio.