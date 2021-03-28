Middletown police: 1 dead after bar shooting; suspect on the loose

Mar. 28—A Hamilton man died this morning after being shot outside a Middletown bar, according to police.

Jerode Daijone Hill, 29, was one of the three men shot outside 513 Lounge, 611 N. Verity Parkway. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The other two men shot are expected to recover.

Police said the men responsible for the shooting are on the loose.

Police were called to the bar at 2:14 a.m. and found that numerous shots had been fired in the parking lot on the east side of the bar. Officers found that bullets had hit at least three men.

The shooting occurred after a disturbance inside the bar, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Middletown police at 513-425-7700.