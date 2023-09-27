Middletown Police advise motorists to avoid Route 36 near East Road due to vehicle crash

MIDDLETOWN - Route 36 South is closed in the area of East Road due to a motor vehicle crash which brought down a traffic light, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Additionally, only one lane is open on the northbound side of the state highway, said Deputy Police Chief Paul J. Bailey.

Information about any whether any injuries were suffered in the two-car crash could not be immediately released, Bailey said.

In addition to police, the state Department of Transportation was also on scene and would make the call as to when the highway could be reopened, he said.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area on Tuesday night, police said.

