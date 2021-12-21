Middletown police make arrests following vandalism of historic rail cars

MIDDLETOWN — Police on Tuesday announced charges for local youth following the alleged vandalism of historic rail cars and a locomotive on Burma Road.

The alleged incident on Dec. 13 was caught by surveillance cameras. Middletown detectives partnered with Portsmouth police officers to identify the children seen on the footage.

A similar vandalism incident of the property occurred in May, Middletown police said in a press release Tuesday. Eight Portsmouth children were charged between the two incidents, police said. Six were charged for the alleged vandalism on Dec. 13, and five were charged in connection to the May incident. Three of the children were allegedly involved in both incidents, police said.

The children range in age from 12 to 16. They face charges of breaking and entering and vandalism, and they've been referred to Family Court.

John Pratt of Massachusetts, who owns the locomotive that was damaged on Dec. 13, said the locomotive sustained broken windows and smashed light bulbs. If he had to guess, he might be looking at $10,000 in damages to the locomotive alone, Pratt said Monday.

Glass is broken after owners of the Old Colony Railroad say the car was vandalized.

Jack Doyle of Newport said one of the damaged rail cars dates to the late 19th century and the other to the early 20th century. “They really are quite valuable,” Doyle said Monday.

The cars are owned by the Old Colony and Newport Railway, a nonprofit that was active until 2015 and responsible for educational trips for children, family-centric tours and the hugely popular Christmas-themed train events.

