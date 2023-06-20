Middletown police asking for help identifying theft suspects
Middletown police are asking for help identifying three theft suspects.
According to the police department, the theft occurred at the Speedway on Roosevelt Boulevard at 6:15 p.m. on May 28.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information that can help police is asked to contact Detective Agee at 513-425-7796.
