Middletown police asking for help identifying theft suspects

Middletown police are asking for help identifying three theft suspects.

According to the police department, the theft occurred at the Speedway on Roosevelt Boulevard at 6:15 p.m. on May 28.

>> Ohio woman arrested for trying to lure 4-year-old boy, impersonating CPS agent

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information that can help police is asked to contact Detective Agee at 513-425-7796.