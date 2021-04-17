Middletown police chase stolen vehicle from the city all the way to Hamilton

Apr. 17—The driver of a car reported stolen from Hamilton County led Middletown police on a pursuit Thursday night from the city to Hamilton.

At about 6:15 p.m., Middletown officers initiated a stop on a car reported stolen in Springdale while it was in the area of Minnesota Street and Lafayette Avenue. The 2019 Chevy Impala did not stop and turned onto southbound Ohio 4 with officers in pursuit.

The vehicle, going up to 85 mph at times, traveled into West Chester and Fairfield before ending up in Hamilton, where officers lost it in the area of Lincoln Avenue and See Avenue, according to a report.

A K-9 unit searched that area, but did not find the suspects. The car was later found unoccupied in Hamilton.

There were not injuries and police are still investigating