Middletown police chief says shooting suspect, victim know each other

Mar. 18—One person has been charged with felonious assault following a shooting Thursday afternoon in an apartment complex in the 1800 block of South Breiel Boulevard, according to Middletown police.

Curtis Nathaniel Lee Booker Jr., 29, allegedly shot Michael Wright after a verbal altercation, police said. Booker was transported to the Middletown City Jail where he was charged with felonious assault.

Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron set Booker's cash bond at $100,000 during his arraignment and set for preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. March 25, according to court records.

Police Chief David Birk said Wright was shot in the upper shoulder and was transported to Atrium Medical Center.

Several Middletown police cruisers and a Middletown fire truck responded to the shooting at 1814 S. Breiel Blvd., Birk said.

He said one firearm was recovered at the scene and police believe the two men knew each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911, 513-425-7700, or detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720.